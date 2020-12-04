Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported two COVID-19 deaths and 185 new cases of the virus on Friday.
The deaths both involved Bannock County men — one man was in his 70s and the other was in his 80s. Officials said 91 people in Southeast Idaho have now died of COVID-19.
Of the new cases, 96 were in Bannock County, 46 were in Bingham County, 22 were in Franklin County, six were in Bear Lake County, four were in Caribou County, four were in Butte County, four were in Oneida County, and three were in Power County.