POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials reported 37 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths due to the virus on Monday afternoon.
According to the district, the total includes 17 new cases in Bannock County, 12 new cases in Bingham County, three new cases in Franklin County, two new cases in Power County, one new case in Caribou County, one new case in Bear Lake County and one new case in Butte County.
The recent deaths included two Bannock County women in their 80s and a Bingham County man in his 90s.