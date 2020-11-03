Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 99 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, as well as two additional deaths from the disease, on Wednesday.
Of the total, 49 cases were in Bannock County, 24 were in Bingham County, eight were in Oneida County, eight were in Franklin County, six were in Caribou County, two were in Bear Lake County, one was in Power County and one was in Butte County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 5,989. Out of the 5,989 cases, 5,026 have recovered from COVID-19.
A Bingham County man in his 80s and a Bannock County woman in her 70s died from the disease.