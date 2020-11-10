Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 86 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.
The total includes 36 cases in Bannock County, 18 cases in Bingham County, 14 cases in Franklin County, eight cases in Caribou County, five cases in Oneida County, two cases in Power County, two cases in Bear Lake County and one case in Butte County.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 6,703. Out of the 6,703 cases, 5,793 have recovered from COVID-19.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health also confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths — both involved Bannock County women in their 80s.