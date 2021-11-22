Southeastern Idaho Public Health reports 347 COVID-19 cases, five deaths this week By Journal staff Nov 22, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 347 new cases of COVID-19, as well as five deaths due to the disease, for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.Bannock County had 183 new cases and two deaths during the week. Bingham County had 88 cases and two deaths. Franklin County had 30 cases and one death. Story continues below video There were also 14 cases in Caribou County, 12 cases in Power County, nine cases in Oneida County, six cases in Bear Lake County and five cases in Butte County. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Public Health Idaho Death Franklin County Bingham County Bannock County Caribou County Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Idaho State JournalCustomer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available! loading... Trending Today Articles ArticlesOld Navy planning Pocatello storeAt least five dead, more than 40 injured when SUV slams into Christmas paradePolice: Man dead, woman seriously injured in alcohol-related crash on local roadCollision between bus and truck shuts down Interstate 15 exit, Old Highway 91 near PocatelloOne injured in three-vehicle crash in ChubbuckIdaho Falls man jailed after bloody attack hospitalizes victimIdaho State falls to Idaho as both schools move on from their head coachImproved Chubbuck ice rink poised to open before ChristmasFire originating from chimney damages home south of PocatelloRim Rock Burger is back for Gate City area residents after short hiatus Video Highlights Visit Idaho State Journal's profile on Pinterest. Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Houses For Sale NIXXHOMES.COM Moving Transportation Services MAYDAY PRO MOVERS Full service Careers HR