Coronavirus Graphic

Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 347 new cases of COVID-19, as well as five deaths due to the disease, for the week of Nov. 16 through Nov. 22.

Bannock County had 183 new cases and two deaths during the week. Bingham County had 88 cases and two deaths. Franklin County had 30 cases and one death. 

There were also 14 cases in Caribou County, 12 cases in Power County, nine cases in Oneida County, six cases in Bear Lake County and five cases in Butte County. 