POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 34 new COVID-19 cases and another death on Friday.
Of the new cases, 19 occurred in Bannock County, seven were in Franklin County, five were in Bingham County, one was in Bear Lake County, one was in Caribou County and one was in Power County.
There have now been 14,602 confirmed and probable cases in the district, with 14,327 of those patients having recovered.
The district said Friday a Bannock County woman in her 70s has died of the coronavirus. That brings the total number of deaths within the district to 183.