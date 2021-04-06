POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 31 new COVID-19 cases and another death related to the coronavirus on Tuesday.
The individual who died of the disease was a Bannock County man in his 80s. There have now been 213 deaths due to COVID-19 within the health district.
Of the new cases, a dozen were reported in Bingham County, nine were reported in Bannock County, four were reported in Caribou County, three were reported in Franklin County, two were reported in Oneida County and one was reported in Bear Lake County.