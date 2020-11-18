Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 179 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, as well as one additional death.
The total includes 84 cases in Bannock County, 48 in Bingham County, 25 in Franklin County, nine in Bear Lake County, four in Caribou County, four in Butte County, three in Oneida County and two in Power County.
The district has had 7,729 cases since the start of the pandemic, with 6,637 patients having already recovered.
The department also reported a Power County man in his 60s died of COVID-19. There have now been 69 deaths within the district.