Southeastern Idaho Public Health provides COVID-19 update.

POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported six new confirmed deaths due to COVID-19, according to a news release covering Nov. 9 to Nov. 15.
“Out of respect to these individuals’ families, no additional details will be released,” a news release said.
The deaths bring the total number due to the virus in the area covered by Public Health to 405, according to the release from Public Health.
And the total of new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases now stands at 26,392, the release said.
Out of the 26,392 cases, Public Health says that 25,537 people have recovered from COVID-19.
The organization overall reports three COVID-19 deaths in Bannock County, one in Bear Lake County, one in Caribou County and one in Oneida County, for a total of six.
Public Health reports a total of 266 new confirmed cases, and the number of new probable cases at 136 for the week of Nov. 9 to Nov. 15.
The agency also reiterates that it’s important to protect against the virus by wearing cloth face coverings in public places, practicing social distancing of six feet, staying home if you’re sick and avoiding people who are sick.
It also recommends washing your hands often with soap and water, covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze and avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
And it suggests cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs by using a disinfecting solution.
Further, the agency recommends getting vaccinated as soon as possible.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health provides health services in eight counties in Southeastern Idaho that span a population base of about 176,000 people.
It is supervised by an eight-member board appointed by county commissioners of the counties of Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Butte, Caribou, Franklin Oneida and Power.
And the board appoints a director to administer and manage daily operations.