POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed Friday that two more area residents have died of COVID-19.
One of the victims was a Bannock County man in his 70s. The other victim was a Bingham County man in his 80s.
A dozen people have now died from COVID-19 within the region, according to the health department. The health department did not release names of the deceased.
Also on Friday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 29 new COVID-19 cases, including 11 cases in Bannock County, 10 in Bingham County, one in Caribou County, two in Franklin County and five in Power County.
The region has now had 1,789 confirmed and probable cases, with 1,378 patients having recovered.
Health department officials said the case count is elevated due to systematic delays in reporting positive laboratory tests, and the district has started confirming cases on the day on which they are received rather than waiting for contact to be made with each case.