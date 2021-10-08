POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho residents had two main asks of the state's legislative redistricting commission during a public hearing on Wednesday — keep Pocatello whole, and don't split up the region's four most southern counties.
The requests came before the Commission for Reapportionment, which visited Pocatello's Idaho State University campus on Wednesday evening as part of their statewide tour to gather input from residents about how they would like the new maps to be drawn.
The commission — comprising six commissioners who will approve Idaho's congressional and legislative districting maps for the next 10 years — has proposed a draft map that would leave Pocatello in tact as its own district but would separate Caribou, Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida counties.
The four counties have been together for at least the past decade as part of Idaho's Legislative District 32, so the proposal prompted concern among some of East Idaho's politicians and private citizens alike, who said the counties work well together politically and should stay together.
Mark Matthews, a Caribou County commissioner, asked the commission to rework its proposed map to keep together the region's most southern corner.
"With the working relationship that we have with Oneida County, Franklin County and Bear Lake County," Matthews said, "I just think that those areas need to be kept together if there's any way that we can redraw that map."
The proposed map breaks up the district into Teton, Bonneville, Caribou and Bear Lake counties and part of Bannock County, and it places Oneida County with Cassia and Minidoka counties and Franklin County with Power County and part of Bannock County.
Matthews wasn't the only resident who took issue with the commissioners' proposed map. Lon Colton, Oneida County clerk, echoed his sentiment, saying that the four counties "all have cooperation," they understand each other and there's "just a commonality among them."
"They have the same concerns, the same needs and the same voice with our current senator and representatives," Colton said. "My fear is that maybe we'll lose it. That's probably just human nature that you don't want a change when you have something that's going good for you."
Redistricting takes place every 10 years after the U.S. Census Bureau releases the preceding decade's census data to show the population growth and demographic changes the country and each state has undergone.
The maps proposed by the commission are among dozens that residents across Idaho created and submitted for the commissioners' consideration. An extensive list of legal criteria for districting, which includes population limits and other rules, complicates the process and disqualifies some proposals.
While the commission can't heed every request from citizens across the state, Commission Co-chairman Bart Davis, of Idaho Falls, said they're "trying really hard" to be sensitive to each district's needs and concerns.
Davis told the roughly 40 people in attendance on Wednesday that while on tour, he's heard people accuse the commission of having an agenda to help their political allies and hurt their opponents. He assured them they don't.
"We're trying really hard to be sensitive to that, but if somebody wants to see a conspiracy, they're going to see it no matter what," he said. "I've been told that there's already a secret map and that (the commission) is just going through the motions and when this is all over, we're going to release it.
"Well, none of the six of us has seen that secret map yet and so we're hoping that they'll give it to us soon so we can sleep and rest well."
Idaho's population grew by 17.3 percent during the past 10 years — second in the U.S. only to Utah, which saw an 18.4 percent change in population, according to 2020 census data. Much of that growth was concentrated around the southwestern cities of Boise and Nampa, with Ada County growing 26 percent.
By comparison, Pocatello grew by 3.8 percent with a population of just over 56,000 people as of April of last year.
Idaho's redistricting commission has proposed to keep Pocatello as its own legislative district, an idea several people at Wednesday's meeting supported.
"The city of Pocatello is a community of interest and that community needs to be left whole," said Bannock County Commissioner Terrel Tovey.
Tovey said if the commission cuts and portions out Pocatello, they're "going to have the most highly dense urban population in southeastern Idaho in the same population as your rural counties." What makes the most sense to him, he said, is "keeping the city of Pocatello intact."
Davis said regardless of how the map ultimately changes, Idaho cannot keep the map it currently has because of population growth over the past decade that has made some of the districts substantially uneven. The commission is aiming for roughly 52,500 people in each district to keep the population distributed equally, though there might have to be some variation.
"If you look at the most populated district and at the least populated district, the delta between those two has to be below 10 percent," Davis said. "It doesn't matter what corner of the state you start in, when you start pushing your numbers around, you realize quite quickly that what we currently have we can't have next year, and that's frustrating for us."
Davis called the redistricting process a "difficult mathematical puzzle" and said that the commission has tried to leave partisanship out of it. Three of the commissioners are Republicans and three are Democratic appointees.
"We have tried hard to check as much of our politics at the door as we possibly can," he said. "We're trying to follow the statutory and constitutional judicial standards without trying to help our friends or hurt our enemies, and I'm confident that we will hurt both somewhere along the line."
Pocatello appears to have been one of the commission's last stops on its tour across the state. The commission's deadline to adopt a plan is Nov. 30.