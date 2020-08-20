A large wildfire is consuming thousands of acres in Southeast Idaho's Oneida County.
The lightning-caused blaze was first reported around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday off of Interstate 84 about six miles north of the Utah border.
Since then the wildfire has grown to nearly 3,800 acres in size.
The blaze is burning in grass, brush and juniper trees in flat as well as mountainous terrain.
The fire has not threatened or damaged any structures and has not resulted in any injuries, authorities said.
Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service firefighters are battling the fire with help from contracted fire crews.
Firefighting aircraft have also been deployed against the blaze.
Authorities said they hope to have the fire fully contained by 6 p.m. Friday but high winds expected Thursday evening might fuel the fire and delay containment.
The fire has not resulted in the closure of Interstate 84 or any other roads in the area.
