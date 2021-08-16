Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 252 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, as well as seven additional deaths, for the week of Aug. 10 through Aug. 16.
Of the new cases, there were 165 in Bannock County, 41 in Bingham County, 15 in Franklin County, nine in Butte County, seven in Power County, six in Bear Lake County, five in Oneida County and four in Caribou County.
The recent deaths included a woman in her 80s, a woman in her 50s and a man in his 50s from Bear Lake County; and a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 30s and a woman in her 50s in Bannock County.