POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho set a new record Monday for most new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a single reporting period.
During the weekend, Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 42 new cases of COVID-19, besting the previous record of 28 new confirmed cases.
A public health spokeswoman said most of the cases involved patients who had contact with another confirmed case, though some of them were uncertain how they became infected.
Of the Monday cases, 25 were in Bannock County, 14 were in Bingham County, one was in Franklin County and two were in Power County. The new cases bring the region's total to 435 confirmed cases, plus an additional 49 probable cases. Officials said 311 of those patients have already recovered.
Statewide, Idaho reported 393 confirmed and probable cases on Monday, bringing the state's total to 15,266 cases and 122 deaths.