SHELLEY — Nearly 80 years after Navy Fireman 2nd Class Carl M. Bradley was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, his remains were finally laid to rest in his hometown.
The 19-year-old sailor was buried at the Hillcrest Cemetery in Shelley, a city located in Bingham County, on June 26.
“I did not know Carl, but his memory lives on in my mind, my heart because of the things the family has shared about Carl,” Kevin Landon, Bradley’s nephew, said during the service, according to a report from The Church News. “The only thing important to us as a family is to remember Carl. As my mom would say it, (Carl) is home at last — to be here in the family plot to rest with his family.”
Bradley’s return was a long time coming.
The sailor was serving on the USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when Japanese forces attacked on Dec. 7, 1941, according to a news release from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA). The battleship was hit by multiple torpedos and capsized. Four hundred and twenty-nine crewman, including Bradley, died as a result of the incident.
It took roughly three and a half years to recover their remains, which were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uana cemeteries.
“In September 1947, tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service (AGRS) disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks,” according to the DPAA news release. “The laboratory staff was only able to confirm the identifications of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma at that time. The AGRS subsequently buried the unidentified remains in 46 plots at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific (NMCP), known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu. In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Bradley.”
But advancements in technology over the years helped change that.
DPAA officials say their personnel exhumed the unidentified crewmen in 2015. And using a combination of dental, anthropological, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analyses, scientists with the DPAA and Armed Forces Medical Examiner System were able to identify Bradley’s remains earlier this year.
Subsequently, Bradley’s family members — including one surviving sister — were finally able to gather on June 26 to honor his sacrifice and officially lay his remains to rest.
During the service, Landon encouraged his family to remember that his uncle “was willing to sacrifice his all for what we have today — freedom in this great nation,” The Church News reported.
U.S. Senator Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, agrees. He recently wrote about Bradley’s service, sacrifice and homecoming on his Twitter account.
“May we remember his eternal sacrifice,” Crapo posted.