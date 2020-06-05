New COVID-19 cases were confirmed Friday in Bingham County and on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed three new COVID-19 cases in Bingham County, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 20 in Bingham County and 77 in Southeast Idaho. Officials said 27 of the 77 infected individuals in Southeast Idaho have recovered.
One patient was a man in his 20s. Another patient was an 18-year-old woman. The third patient was a woman in her 50s. All three of the new cases had contact with confirmed cases and are recovering at home.
The Tribal Office of Emergency Management received official notification from the Fort Hall Indian Health Service Unit and Southeast Idaho Public Health Department of two newly identified COVID-19 positive cases in Fort Hall. One involved a juvenile and the other involved an adult. Both individuals are isolating at home, and contact tracing is underway.
The Community Health Center is investigating the Revival event in Idaho Falls associated with multiple positive cases.
Statewide, Idaho confirmed 57 new cases on Friday, bringing the state's total to 3,111 cases and 83 deaths.