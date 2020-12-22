Southeastern Idaho Public Health has reported 155 new, confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho, according to a Tuesday news release from the agency.
This brings the total of confirmed and probable cases to 12,108. Out of the 12,108 cases, 11,324 have recovered from COVID-19.
The public health agency says the new confirmed and new probable cases total 86 in Bannock County, 3 in Bear Lake County, 38 in Bingham County, 4 in Butte County, 6 in Caribou County, 14 in Franklin County, 2 in Oneida County, and 2 cases in Power County for a total of 155 new confirmed cases.
To help prevent the spread of the virus the agency recommends the public wear cloth face coverings in public places, practice social distancing, stay home if they’re sick, avoid people who are sick, washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, covering their nose and mouth with a tissue or a sleeve when coughing or sneezing, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution.
The agency recommends if someone is exposed that they make sure to self-isolate. And if people need medical attention, call your health care provider in advance to discuss your symptoms and the next steps.
Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875. SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at 208-234-5875.
For Southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php.
For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
Join the agency Monday-Friday at 11 a.m. for Facebook Live at https://facebook.com/siphidaho.