Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 145 new cases of COVID-19 and two additional deaths on Tuesday.
Of the total number of new cases, there were 70 in Bannock County, 51 in Bingham County, eight in Franklin County, five in Oneida County, five in Bear Lake County, three in Butte County, two in Caribou County and one in Power County.
There have now been 11,460 confirmed and probable cases within the health district, and 10,338 people have recovered.
The deaths were both Bannock County men in their 80s. There have now been 107 deaths related to COVID-19 in Southeast Idaho.