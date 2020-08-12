Two public swimming complexes in Southeast Idaho have been taking very different approaches toward operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
At the Ross Park Aquatic Complex in Pocatello, a sign notifies patrons that capacity in the pool is capped at about 300 people due to the health crisis. Staff at the complex say people have had to wait for upwards of half an hour for a group to leave on busy days before entering the pool.
The Lava Hot Springs Olympic Swimming Complex and the resort community's world-famous hot pools, however, have placed no new limits on occupancy. The pools have been bustling on busy days, and the Lava Hot Springs Foundation advises customers on its website, "We will not be limiting occupancy. Besides our usual sanitation routines, we may put in place protocols for extra sanitation of common areas."
Foundation director Devanee Morrison said patrons have been advised to follow Centers for Disease Control health guidelines and to respect others. Masks are allowed in common areas and on lawns but not in the water. The foundation's policy has drawn concerns from a few people who have contacted the Journal and local health officials recently.
"What we tell people is we are a nonessential business and people are making that choice to come. They're coming at their own risk, but keeping in mind they are outdoors."
Morrison added that the water in the swimming complex is chlorinated and passes through an ultraviolet filter that kills pathogens. Morrison said attendance has been down this season at Lava's pools compared with prior years. Furthermore, she said many visitors of Lava Hot Springs also come to go tubing in the Portneuf River.
The Lava swimming complex closes on Labor Day. The Ross Park pool will close on Aug. 23.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health Director Maggie Mann said there have been COVID-19 cases associated with "recreational activity in southern Bannock County."
"Ross Park is doing a very good job," Mann said. "They're taking (COVID-19) very seriously and they're putting measures in place."
COVID-19 cases have been on the rise in recent weeks, both in Southeast Idaho and statewide. Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 34 new cases on Wednesday, including 16 in Bannock County, 14 in Bingham County, three in Bear Lake County and one in Oneida County. Statewide, Idaho added 538 new confirmed and probable cases on Wednesday, bringing the state's total caseload since the pandemic's start to 26,133 cases and 246 deaths.
Mann said all of the counties within her district remain classified as being in a minimal risk level, though the numbers in Power and Bingham counties could potentially justify a heightened classification. Mann explained her board recently opted against changes due to other factors, such as availability of hospital beds.
In the Boise area, 39 family medicine doctors recently signed a letter to regional health officials, mayors and Gov. Brad Little's office, arguing that the state's reopening was done unsafely and mandates to wear face masks should be expanded.
"At the community level, clear and consistent messaging about physical distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene needs to be executed and enforced. Businesses need strict regulations and standardized protocols around masks, sanitation and distancing," the doctors wrote. "Employers — including employers of part-time, temporary and low-income workers — need to offer paid sick leave so employees can stay home when ill. At the primary care and laboratory level, infrastructure for free testing needs to be built. Hospitals require the space, equipment and personnel to care for the sick. Schools need to have clear and robust plans for operation and alternative learning structures. Only when these measures are in place can we reopen, to a new and safer society."
The physicians wrote that testing sites are now being overwhelmed and intensive care units in the Treasure Valley are filling up.
"A young medical provider at St. Luke's recently passed away from COVID-19, reminding everyone that this is a virus that can be dangerous to all," they wrote.
The Hospital Cooperative, which is a nonprofit consortium of 17 hospitals from Central Idaho to Western Wyoming, authored a statement urging everyone to wear face masks in public, consistent with CDC guidelines.
"We stand united and our employees and visitors will be wearing masks," the cooperative wrote. "We hope you will join us."
In addition to taking precautions such as hand sanitizing, social distancing and wearing masks, Mann said it's also important for people to stay home when sick. She said the health department advises people who have COVID-19 to stay home until they have had no fever and other symptoms for the past 24 hours, without using fever-reducing medication, and for at least 10 days after symptoms first appear.