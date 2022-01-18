POCATELLO — Southeast Idaho more than doubled its previous record for most new COVID-19 cased reported in a single day on Tuesday, with 905 new confirmed and probable cases, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
The previous record was set on Friday, when there were 448 cases reported in Southeast Idaho.
Tuesday's total includes 477 cases in Bannock County alone, followed by 198 cases in Bingham County, 83 cases in Franklin County, 59 cases in Caribou County, 40 cases in Power County, 21 cases in Bear Lake County, 17 cases in Oneida County and 10 cases in Butte County.
For the week of Jan. 11 through Jan. 18, SIPH confirmed 2,224 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. There was also a COVID-related death during the week.
Southeast Idaho Public Health spokesperson Tracy McCulloch attributed the sharp increase in cases to the arrival of the omicron COVID-19 variant, which public health officials estimated on Tuesday was responsible for 88.39 percent of cases statewide.
"It's affecting the workforce. There are a lot of employees and health care workers and teachers who are home sick, or they're home due to contact with a confirmed case, or they're home taking care of a loved one who has COVID," McCulloch said. "It's just affecting everyone."
McCulloch said it should take between a week and 10 days to determine how the sharp increase in cases will affect local hospitalization rates.
Dr. Ronald Solbrig, who retired as director of the Idaho State University Health Center in Pocatello, is concerned that many types of monoclonal antibodies that have been used effectively against previous variants to keep patients from developing serious cases are no longer effective against the omicron variant.
Monoclonal antibodies are essentially synthetic antibodies and dramatically improve patient outcomes if administered soon after the onset of the first symptoms.
Solbrig referenced National Institute of Health guidelines concluding the omicron variant "which has numerous mutations in the spike protein, is predicted to have markedly reduced susceptibility to bamlanivimab plus etesevimab and casirivimab plus imdevimab." NIH said in the statement sotrovimab is the only available monoclonal antibody anticipate to be effective against the omicron variant.
Solbrig emphasized that sotrovimab is in short supply and advised people to ask their health care providers if the monoclonal antibody they offer is effective against omicron.
Also on Tuesday, a new federal website went online for people to request free COVID-19 test kits. The first shipments should go out to Americans by the end of the month.
In addition, most Americans are now able to get reimbursed for tests that they purchase. Free tests can be ordered at covidtests.gov or at usps.com/covidtest. The first tests will ship by the end of January.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.