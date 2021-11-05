Idaho’s six-member redistricting commission during a short meeting Friday approved plans to change the state’s legislative and congressional electoral districts for the next 10 years, and the reactions from Southeast Idaho lawmakers and officials are a mixed bag.
The commission has been tasked with using 2020 census numbers to redraw the state’s 35 legislative districts from which voters will select the 105 state lawmakers over the next decade.
Idaho has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, resulting in commissioners needing to examine where that growth occurred and create districts roughly equal in population of about 52,000, up from about 45,000 in 2011, commission co-chair Bart Davis said.
The 35 districts must not have more than a 10 percent population variance. The map approved Friday does that with a variance of 5.84 percent. The commission is also tasked with, as much as possible, not dividing counties into multiple districts. The approved map splits eight of Idaho’s 44 counties — Bannock, Bonneville, Twin Falls, Ada, Canyon, Nez Perce, Kootenai and Bonner.
Much of the concern among Southeast Idaho lawmakers surrounds the split of Bannock County into two legislative districts, and the three most southeastern counties — Bear Lake, Franklin and Oneida — being put into three different legislative districts as opposed to the current map in which all three counties are together.
Franklin County was added to District 28, which includes all of Power county, some of the Fort Hall Indian Reservation and most of Bannock County — excluding most of the Pocatello and Chubbuck metro areas (District 29) and a portion east of Interstate 15 near Lava Hot Springs. Oneida County was added to District 27, which includes Cassia and Minidoka counties, and Bear Lake County will remain in what will become District 35, previously District 32, that includes Caribou County, the portion of Bannock County near Lava Hot Springs, some of Bonneville County and Teton County.
The bipartisan commission began their work on Sept. 1 and approved the final maps three weeks ahead of the Nov. 30 legal deadline. The approved map will first be utilized during the upcoming primary election on May 17, 2022.
“Today is a day of action for the commission,” said co-chair Dan Schmidt, noting that over the past nine weeks, the commission listened to nearly 40 hours of public testimony from 240 people and received over 300 pages of written testimony.
“We have been listening, we have been working, and we have been traveling.” Schmidt added. “...But we went into this knowing that our task could not make everybody happy.”
Though the map approved Friday was an improvement upon the map released on Oct. 28, according to some Southeast Idaho lawmakers and officials, they are still concerned that the new map separates like-minded voters throughout the region and in some cases pits established incumbent lawmakers against one another.
The Idaho House Republican Caucus echoed the sentiments of Southeast Idaho lawmakers in a statement released Friday.
“The Idaho House Republican Caucus is not entirely thrilled with the new reapportionment of Idaho’s legislative map,” said Speaker of the House Scott Bedke. “In some cases, highly qualified and established legislators may be forced to campaign against equally skilled former colleagues. It’s an unfortunate situation and will result in the loss of considerable talent and dedication to service to the people of Idaho, but we understand the Commission for Reapportionment was working under a tight window and appreciate their efforts to complete this task in a timely manner."
Lawmakers and municipal officials in what will become District 35, and those from District 28, were quite concerned earlier in the week to see Bannock County had been essentially split between both districts. The legislative map released last week used Marsh Creek Road instead of Interstate 15 as a dividing line for District 28, a change that would have meant incumbent lawmakers Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom; Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom; and Rep. Kevin Andrus, R-Lava Hot Springs; would have had to run against Sen. Mark Harris, R-Soda Springs; Rep. Marc Gibbs, R-Grace; and Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona in next year’s election.
The map approved Friday, however, uses Interstate 15 as the dividing line, keeping Guthrie and Armstrong in District 28 and leaving Andrus as the only current lawmaker who must run against two other incumbent Republicans in Gibbs and Christensen.
“I almost feel as if I am getting carved out and put in another district that is very oddly shaped,” said Andrus, who lives between Lava Hot Springs and McCammon. “It’s amazing how little of my district is going with me to another district.”
Though the short-term effect of Andrus being forced to run against an incumbent Republican is concerning, he said, what’s most troubling to him is the large distance between both ends of the district and the differing needs of constituents.
“If more than half of the population is up there near Bonneville County, the southern part of the district is going to be completely forgotten,” Andrus said. “It’s not just about this election, it’s so much more the fact that this southern part would be neglected, or vice versa depending on the person who's elected.”
Though Guthrie was pleased to see the new map kept his hometown of Inkom in District 28, the fact Bannock County’s split divides the Marsh Creek area is still quite alarming, he said. Gaining Franklin County was also something Guthrie said made sense.
“If you look at District 28 Franklin County has a lot of agriculture and that type of industry and so does south Bannock County and Power County, so there are a lot of commonalities in terms of community interests,” Guthrie said, adding that school districts in those areas compete in athletics, too. “But on the other hand it did split Marsh Valley, particularly Lava Hot Springs, which is an area that certainly shares common interests with the rest of south Bannock County.”
Though not happy about losing Franklin and Oneida counties, Harris was also thankful the natural dividing line of Interstate 15 was used to split Bannock County. His take on the new map is that rural Idaho is losing legislators.
“I still have concerns with my district being split three ways,” Harris said. “What gives me the most heartburn is I have come to know the people in Oneida and Franklin County and what their issues are. I really like the people there and it will take a new legislator a while to learn the issues they are dealing with.”
Earlier this week, the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes also expressed opposition and “great disappointment” to the version of the legislative map released last week that split the Fort Hall Indian Reservation into three districts — District 28, District 35 and District 30, of which the latter includes all of Bingham County, and, in a change from the previous decade, Butte County as well.
“We object to the boundary drawn between proposed Districts 28 and 30 because it intentionally divides the two largest population clusters on our Reservation also known as the Fort Hall Indian Reservation,” according to a letter signed by Fort Hall Business Chairman Devon Boyer and other council members.
Tribal spokesperson Randy’L Teton said the Tribes were “very upset” to learn the map approved Friday still split Fort Hall three ways, adding that the Tribes would prefer to locate solely in District 30 “because of the relations we have with Bingham County.”
While Southeast Idaho lawmakers and officials were less than enthused by some of the changes to the districts and the people they previously represented, they understand how seemingly impossible it is to please everyone. Harris thanked the commission for its hard work.
Davis, who said he was one of the strongest rock-throwers at the previous commission a decade ago, compared the redistricting process to squeezing a balloon — when you push on one side to get the numbers right in one area or district, problems expand or grow in other areas.
“This was hard,” Davis said at the conclusion of Friday’s meeting.
Guthrie said it reminded him of remodeling a hallway.
“I have never met anybody more politically astute than Bart Davis and I understand it’s easy to start throwing rocks, but boy it’s a hard, hard job,” Guthrie said. “I remember moving a hallway one time thinking it had to be a little wider and then I found that stuff in my bathroom didn't fit anymore."
Guthrie added. “It’s hard to understand the ripple effect on one district when you start to make changes to another.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.