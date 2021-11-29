The Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal ATV crash on Friday night, and Pocatello police are investigating an injury crash that occurred at a busy intersection on Saturday afternoon.
Alicia Springfield, 36, of Ogden, Utah, was killed after losing control of an ATV, which overturned at the intersection of Mountain Way and Dogwood Circle in Fish Haven, according to the Bear Lake County Sheriff's Office.
Springfield was reportedly the only rider on the ATV. Springfield was treated at the scene and transported to hospital care by a Bear Lake County ambulance, according to the sheriff's office. She was later airlifted to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. According to the sheriff's office, life-saving efforts and emergency surgery were unsuccessful, and Springfield succumbed to her injuries. The accident is under investigation.
At 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, one person was transported by a Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center after two pickup trucks collided at the intersection of Yellowstone Avenue and Flandro Drive near Costco, Pocatello police said.
The name and condition of the victim have not been released. The Chevrolet and Nissan trucks were both totaled. The accident partially blocked the intersection for about an hour, police said.