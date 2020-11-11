COVID-19 hospitalizations in Southeast Idaho reached a new high point on Tuesday, according to Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 50 patients from the region's seven counties were in hospital care on Tuesday. The list included 27 patients from Bannock County, 14 patients from Bingham County, two patients from Caribou County, two patients from Franklin County, two patients from Power County, two patients from Butte County and one patient from Bear Lake County.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health spokeswoman Tracy McCulloch confirmed the 50 COVID-19 patients in hospital care represented a new record.
New cases have also continued to rise. On Wednesday, Southeastern Idaho Public Health reported 124 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. The total included 67 cases from Bannock County, 41 from Bingham County, seven from Franklin County, three from Oneida County, three from Bear Lake County, two from Caribou County and one from Power County.
Representatives from Bingham Memorial Hospital and Portneuf Medical Center are scheduled to address the district's Board of Health on Thursday about their capacity and continuing response to the pandemic.