Southeastern Idaho Public Health confirmed 94 new confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases on Friday.
The total includes 42 cases in Bannock County, 34 cases in Bingham County, six cases in Franklin County, four cases in Caribou County, four cases in Butte County two cases in Power County and two cases in Bear Lake County.
If you believe you have been exposed, make sure to self-isolate. If you need medical attention, please call your healthcare provider in advance of a visit to discuss your symptoms and next steps. Testing is available by calling 208-234-5875.
SIPH has a call center to field questions from the community and is open Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. You can reach the hotline at (208) 234-5875. For southeast Idaho specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://siphidaho.org/coronavirus.php. For Idaho-specific information about the novel coronavirus, please visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.