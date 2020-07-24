POCATELLO — Southeastern Idaho has set yet another record for most new COVID-19 cases in a single reporting period, confirming 46 new cases on Friday.
Officials said 27 of those cases were in Bannock County, including 16 cases resulting from an outbreak within a Pocatello care facility for people with developmental disabilities.
The previous record for most new confirmed cases within the local health district was 42 cases reported on Monday, but those cases spanned a two-day period, combining the Saturday and Sunday confirmed reports.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health officials confirmed the cases at the care facility involved both staff, who are considered essential workers and are allowed to continue reporting to work, and residents. Also on Friday, Bingham County confirmed 11 cases, Power County confirmed four cases, Franklin County confirmed three cases and Oneida County confirmed a case.
The region now has 521 confirmed cases, plus 52 additional probable cases. Of those confirmed and probable cases, 392 have recovered already.
Statewide, Idaho added 528 new confirmed and probable cases on Friday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable cases in the Gem State throughout the crisis to 17,264 cases. According to the state, 144 of those cases have resulted in death.