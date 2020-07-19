POCATELLO — Several roads have been shut down in south Pocatello and some residents have voluntarily evacuated because of a raging wildfire that has scorched over 1,450 acres.
Residents in multiple south Pocatello neighborhoods have been told to be prepared to evacuate if necessary because of the wildfire that ignited on private land just east of Stockman Road around 2:45 p.m. Sunday.
The fire has spread exponentially in an eastward direction through hilly grassland and brushland since then and has reached Chinese Peak.
But firefighters are using bulldozers to create a perimeter around the fire and believe they'll have the blaze fully contained by 7 p.m. Monday.
As of Sunday evening, authorities said the fire was 30 percent contained but the blaze definitely still has the potential to spread.
Firefighting aircraft are being deployed against the fire in hopes of stopping its advance before it can travel east of Chinese Peak and reach the area of Buckskin and Rapid Creek roads, where there are several houses.
As of Sunday evening authorities said the fire had not injured any people or damaged any structures.
Stretches of Stockman and Barton roads as well as some of the adjoining streets have been closed to all traffic because of the fire.
Many residents in those areas as well as on Buckskin and Rapid Creek roads have been told by police to be prepared to evacuate if needed and authorities said some of those residents have already voluntarily evacuated.
Although the public has been told to stay away from the fire scene, hundreds of onlookers have converged on the area to get a better view of the blaze. Authorities are reiterating that people need to stay away from the wildfire for their own safety and so they do not hinder the emergency response.
Firefighters from the Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, North Bannock, Inkom and Chubbuck fire departments as well as the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are battling the fire, which is being fueled by strong winds. Firefighters said they will remain on the scene overnight to try as best they can to keep the fire from spreading.
Smoke from the fire can be seen from several miles away.
Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
