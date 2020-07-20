POCATELLO — Several roads were shut down in south Pocatello and some residents voluntarily evacuated on Sunday because of a wildfire that has scorched 1,546 acres.
The Chinese Peak Fire was 50% contained as of Monday evening, according to BLM fire information officer Kelsey Griffee. The BLM initially hoped to have the fire fully contained by 7 p.m. Monday but has pushed back its estimated time of containment until 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“We want to make sure the northern edge has no more heat,” Griffee said. “We’re having hand crews in there making sure it’s fully extinguished before we call it 100%.”
Griffee said the wildfire, which ignited on private land just east of Stockman Road around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, is believed to have been human caused. Griffee confirmed Monday evening the fire had destroyed no structures and caused no injuries.
“We are compiling our investigation cases at this time. We are doing additional followup,” she said.
Despite windier conditions after 2 p.m. on Monday, crews prevented its perimeter from expanding beyond its footprint from Sunday, Griffee said. She said the fire was originally estimated at just over 1,450 acres, but the estimate was expanded based on more precise mapping.
North Stockman Road remained closed, as did most of Barton Road heading toward Chinese Peak, as of Monday evening.
Griffee said North Stockman will likely open some time on Tuesday, but she expects Barton Road will stay closed throughout the day.
Residents in multiple south Pocatello neighborhoods were told to be prepared to evacuate if necessary; many residents chose to do so.
Griffee said fire crews prioritized the northern edge Monday and were concerned about homes in the Buckskin and Rapid Creek areas. She said the agency no longer had households on standby to be evacuated as of Monday evening.
The fire spread rapidly eastward on Sunday through hilly grassland and brush and reached Chinese Peak.
Firefighters have used bulldozers to create a perimeter. Firefighting aircraft have also been deployed.
Although the public has been told to stay away from the fire scene, hundreds of onlookers converged on the area to get a better view of the blaze. Authorities reiterated that people are to stay away from the wildfire for their own safety and to avoid hindering the emergency response.
Firefighters from the Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, North Bannock, Inkom and Chubbuck fire departments as well as the Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service are battling the fire.
Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away at its peak.