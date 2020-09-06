POCATELLO — Steve Leaman got in his excavator and commenced with digging a fire break as soon as he received word at 12:30 a.m. Sunday that a wildfire was threatening his forested neighborhood south of the city.
Leaman, who lives on Gibson Jack Road, said he and many of his neighbors learned lessons from the Charlotte Fire in June of 2012, which destroyed Leaman's home. He later rebuilt on the same location. And Leaman knew just how to respond to the latest fire, which moved quickly, destroyed a responding firetruck and forced dozens of evacuations.
On Sunday night, the Bureau of Land Management said firefighters had the blaze 80 percent contained with full containment expected by noon Monday. The fire's not expected to be fully extinguished until sometime Tuesday.
The Sunday fire grew to 19 acres in size before firefighters halted its spread later Sunday morning. No homes or other structures have been damaged by the fire and no one's been injured, authorities said.
Leaman watched as 26 fire trucks drove past his window. He turned on his sprinklers and helped a neighbor dig a 20-foot-wide perimeter around both of their homes.
"When you've already been through it once, the first time you don't know what to do," Leaman said. "The second time you've got a good idea."
Leaman said he'd brought in horses to graze his property and control tall grasses well in advance of the fire.
"You really could tell the people who were around for the Charlotte Fire because they have more knowledge — more defensible space around their places," Leaman said.
The fire's cause remains uncertain. Leaman said he'd been hearing the pops of fireworks in his neighborhood during the days leading up to the fire. Though he's uncertain if fireworks were the cause, he believes Sunday morning's events evidence the risk they pose in the community's wildland-urban interface areas.
If not for an inspired response by Bureau of Land Management fire crews and the fact that strong winds died down long enough for them to a handle on the blaze, Leaman believes the fire would have spread to the nearby Johnny Creek neighborhood.
"The BLM guys are remarkable. They need a pat on the back because as far as I'm concerned they saved the whole outfit," Leaman said. "There's no doubt about that with the response they put on that thing."
Bulldozers and firefighting aircraft were deployed to help battle the fire, which burned in grass, brush and juniper trees in rough terrain.
The Bannock County Sheriff's Office said the evacuated Gibson Jack area residents were allowed to return to their homes around 10 a.m. Sunday because the flames were no longer threatening their residences.
The wildfire destroyed a Pocatello Valley Fire Department fire truck that had responded to the blaze but no firefighters were injured. The BLM said the fire truck got stuck in rough terrain and was overrun by the wildfire.
Bannock County sheriff's deputies, Pocatello police and Idaho State Police evacuated several houses in the Gibson Jack area soon after the wildfire ignited on U.S. Forest Service land near the Gibson Jack trailhead and quickly burned downhill toward the nearby neighborhoods.
Indian Hills Elementary School was opened as an evacuation center so the dozens of evacuees had a place to spend the night.
Residents in the adjacent Johnny Creek Road area were told to be prepared to evacuate, but firefighters got the upper hand on the wildfire before any evacuations there became necessary.
Multiple roads in the Gibson Jack area were temporarily shut down because of the fire and as of Sunday night Gibson Jack Road remained closed.
Flames from the fire were initially 50 feet high and could be seen from several miles away.
Firefighters from the BLM as well as the Pocatello, Pocatello Valley, Inkom, Chubbuck and North Bannock fire departments responded to the fire.
Authorities said the cause of the blaze remains under investigation.