Corvids Soccer

The S.E.I. F.C Corvids face off against Charlotte FC at Old Butte Park in Idaho Falls on July 9.

 Photo courtesy of JoMax Christensen

POCATELLO — The South Eastern Idaho Football Club Corvids are taking flight this fall with fresh opportunities surrounding their acceptance in the United Premier Soccer League.

With the new season starting on Sept. 17, open tryouts for the team were held this past Sunday at the Blackfoot Soccer Complex. A total of 27 players competed with 10 more contacting the club for tryouts leading up to the start of the season. Interested players can still tryout and practice this week with the Corvids around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hawthorne Park and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blackfoot Soccer Complex 

Corvids

The Corvids playing against Video Mexico at Old Butte Park in Idaho Falls on June 11.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.