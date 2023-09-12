POCATELLO — The South Eastern Idaho Football Club Corvids are taking flight this fall with fresh opportunities surrounding their acceptance in the United Premier Soccer League.
With the new season starting on Sept. 17, open tryouts for the team were held this past Sunday at the Blackfoot Soccer Complex. A total of 27 players competed with 10 more contacting the club for tryouts leading up to the start of the season. Interested players can still tryout and practice this week with the Corvids around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Hawthorne Park and at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Blackfoot Soccer Complex
S.E.I. F.C. was initially started in March of 2023 and designed as a non-profit to allow the organization to give back to the local community and provide young athletes with a chance to compete in the competitive scene without having to relocate or travel long distances.
The team completed their final amateur season this past spring and the organization had big plans to join the United Premier Soccer League or UPSL in 2024. The UPSL is an entry level tier in the professional soccer pyramid in the United States. The original game plan was to move into the UPSL in the spring but with a twist of good fortune the Corvids are ascending to the premier league in just a couple of weeks.
John Eckert, the founder of the club and its executive director, reflected on the golden opportunity for a crack at the professional scene and the importance of a foundational base for interested athletes to compete in.
“We want to represent the region and the communities within this region as a whole and provide support for soccer infrastructure,” Eckert said. “Provide a new brand or feature of entertainment for this area where people can go out and have fun and actually connect emotionally with the event and the club and identify and build an identity around this organization that transcends Pocatello, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls or any of the individual communities here.”
Eckert is hopeful that interest in the club will be far reaching, stretching into northern Utah, Boise, western Wyoming and Montana.
“Our goal is to create a system that's a meritocracy where merits are earned and won, they're not given freely,” Eckert said. “Nobody gets a free pass. We have some very high-quality members of the soccer community in Southeast Idaho coming to this tryout as assessors. We'll rank the players and those rankings will be shared. Players who want to register with the UPSL and be part of our pool can do so, they can practice with us as much as they want. Players who ultimately are selected for the 25-man season roster will have to pay that registration fee and then they're there with us for the rest of the season.”
Eckert continued, “One of our long-term goals is to become a strategic partner with Real Salt Lake to be able to send players to them, have them send players to us, have them send scouts or recruiters to our events in order to bring good players to their program.”
The club is actively looking for donations and sponsors that can contribute to the non-profit and is keen on getting any supporters involved in the process in whatever capacity they are interested in. Whether though individual, group or corporate donor efforts, the Corvids want the community to be engaged in the process.
“We're actively seeking investment in (any) form, or anyone who's just interested in being part of the club,” Eckert said. “We want to be inclusive with the community. If someone wants to be involved, we'll find a way to get them involved and have them be able to help us whether it's on the soccer side of things, the administrative side of things, fundraising, logistics or travel. We want to be something that represents the whole community and we want anyone who is interested to reach out to us so that we can get them involved.”
Eckert continued, “We're going to host a showcase event later this fall with one of our home UPSL games and Jim Dandy Brewing will be there. We'll have some food trucks. There'll be raffles and giveaways and hopefully a silent auction and things like that and we do that to really promote our partners.”
Certainly, there is a prime opportunity for bourgeoning soccer players from a variety of ages to test their mettle and climb the echelons of the competitive scene.
“For me personally and a lot of the guys who I know who will be trying out, the opportunity to play against guys from all over the world, all over the country, at a higher level than what we've been able to access previously in this area is a huge motivator,” Eckert said. “Getting to play in nicer facilities, having higher quality experiences with officiating, fan engagement and things like that. ... We have soccer players in this area who don't really get that exposure or that experience and that's a big part of what we want to bring. People getting to experience what it's like to be an elite athlete who's not paying to play the sport that they love.”
For more information on the South Eastern Idaho Football Club Corvids you can check out their social media page on Facebook.
