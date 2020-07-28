AMERICAN FALLS — When she first made her entrance into the political sphere as a newly-elected city council member in November 2019, Rebekah Sorensen just expected to serve, learn a few things about how government functioned, and help better the community.
Now, due to a turn of events, Sorensen, 32, has agreed to take on a higher position when she was appointed interim mayor after Marc Beitia’s resignation last month.
“It just felt right,” she said about taking on the duties and responsibilities as mayor of American Falls. “It’s pushed me way out of my comfort zone but I’m really enjoying it so far. It’s been a very humbling experience.”
Sorensen, originally from Declo, moved to American Falls with her husband who is a local in 2009 after graduating from Utah State University. She was involved in student government and Girls State in high school and was also active in outdoor activities, music and dance. She also enjoys running, triathlons, floral design, and working with children and youth.
Before moving to American Falls, she’d work over the summer with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department and was a substitute teacher for the school district until she and her husband returned to American Falls permanently.
Up until jumping into government at the end of 2019, she was a stay-at-home mom for 10 years for her four children. But with her youngest now reaching 2 1/2 years of age, Sorensen wanted to branch out.
“I was feeling like it was time to see what the next chapter of life brings, get out of the home a little more and be involved,” she said. “The opportunity just presented itself and it felt right. I love American Falls and was excited to see if I could help make a difference.”
Sorensen explained that fellow City Council member Gilbert Hofmeister approached her about taking the mayoral position, something she said was originally an intimidating idea. But after a weekend of pondering it, she decided to move forward with it.
“(The council) is such a great group of people, the city is running smoothly, and I want to be able to help and empower the superintendents who are already doing a fantastic job,” she said. “I hope to keep things going smoothly and with time see if there are gaps that I can fill in.”
Currently, Sorensen is immersed in city issues such as managing Covid-19 plans, establishing an Urban Renewal Agency, and replacing outdated pipe under the city.
She is also working on water usage rates in the city, an issue that could cause difficulty for community growth.
“Our water usage rates are very high for the state,” she said. “I would like to avoid residential water meters, so the city will closely monitor their water use through a new SCADA system. The next step is awareness and education for the general public to waste less water. We would like the community to grow, but that would be very difficult without enough water to go around.”
One project Sorensen is excited about is a potential new playground in City Park. The city is working on the grant, and she said organized recreation superintendent Chris Fehringer is hoping to have a climbing structure installed with this next playground.
“He’s like a kid in a candy store with the playground catalog,” Sorensen said about Fehringer with a laugh.
Sorensen looks forward to helping the city in any way she is able to, and says she has already hit the books to study and learn more about her duties and responsibilities as interim mayor.
“I love to listen to both sides of the scenario,” she said. “I think that’s one of the reasons why Gilbert brought it up to me, because I’m a good mediator. I take a little longer to make my decision, but I like to hear both sides of the story and bring it all together and find the correct solution…. I’m really grateful to be here and doing this.”