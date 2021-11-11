George L., or Lee as most people knew him, was drafted in early 1943 and was trained in the Army Air Corps.
On Oct. 7, 1944, he was flying aboard a B-17 42-97638-Flying Fortress. His bomber was flying lead in the low squadron.
As they were dropping down near the target, their No. 3 engine was hit and caught fire. The plane then went into a steep dive and crashed. There were 10 on the crew. Five were killed and five were captured.
Dad parachuted out and landed in a farmer’s field. The German farmer came running out with a pitchfork. Dad reached for his pistol, and felt the pitchfork against his neck. He then surrendered. He had a badly injured foot and was taken as a prisoner of war.
He was held captive for seven months. He said the main meal he received was bread and water. Once in a while they would get a bit of meat — a magpie, a crow or a jackrabbit.
Not all had pads to sleep on, just the cold floor. Weeks before Germany surrendered, Hitler ordered all POWs to be executed.
After his rescue, Dad had lost so much weight he had to eat eight or 10 times a day because his stomach had shrunk so much.
I was 2 years old when I met my father. After the war, he bought a bar and grill, and named it Lee’s. Later he partnered with Dave McCune and rebranded it as Lee and Dave’s. In later years, it became Lee and Faye’s, Fay being his wife and my mother.
Lee passed away in 1982. He worked for the Pocatello city recreation department, mostly at the golf course, and served proudly in the VFW. His two daughters are Sue Frasure and Debi Sorensen of Pocatello.
Next time when any of us think about our freedom, thank one of the hundreds of thousands veterans.
Troy Kase, grandson of George Lee Petty, contributed to this report.