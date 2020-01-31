POCATELLO — Joseph Crupper encourages the other drag queens to dress as if they've walked straight from the pages of a fairy tale when they help lead his monthly children's story time.
"I think it's a wonderful time. Kids and their families get to hear a nice story told by a very tall woman," said Crupper, who stands 6-foot-1 without high heels.
Kids who attend Reading Time with the Queens at Marshall Public Library know the 24-year-old Pocatello man by his alter ego, Cali Je.
Cali Je prefers bold attire — perhaps a bright, floral dress or the gown Julie Andrews wore in Sound of Music — to send the message to children that people should embrace their differences and be proud of who they are.
But the unique story hour has recently drawn the attention of opponents, who consider a drag queen's lifestyle to be immoral and disapprove that it's hosted in a public place. Some critics called the library to voice their concerns, although library staff emphasize they're not affiliated with the event and offer meeting space to groups of all perspectives.
"He's saying, 'Hey, this is a good thing we should embrace.' I think we should teach the ideal that your best shot at happiness to me is a married man and woman," said McKay Andersen, a Shelley man who has posted about the story time on his personal blog. "Teach for that and encourage children to strive for that."
Growing up, Crupper found the real threat to his happiness came from not being exposed to others who were like him and could assure him that his feelings were valid. He believes things could have been different had he met a role model like Cali Je. He insists that's the motivation behind Reading Time with the Queens.
"I think if I had this type of program when I was young, I would have been a lot happier and I would have known when I was a kid that I do have a place in the world," Crupper said. "I can find that kid who is like me and let them know they're going to be OK."
Crupper started Reading Time with the Queens in 2017, hosting monthly story hours from June through September, until he moved away from the area. He restarted the story hour when he moved back to Pocatello last July, taking advantage of the community room at the library. He and his cohorts typically draw crowds of five to 20 children, along with their families. Crupper has sought to keep his story group under the public's radar, with households learning about it mostly via word of mouth.
Until recently, he largely succeeded in maintaining a low profile, having been targeted by a single protester who held up a sign outside of the library last November.
The next story hour is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15. He's chosen books about love to read in honor of Valentines Day, including "Valensteins" by Ethan Long and "Love Monster" by Rachel Bright.
"Queer people are all around us," Crupper said. "The reason I'm getting flak is because I'm allowing myself to be very visible."
A deaf drag queen who goes by Zaeiournia typically signs stories and teaches children at least three words in American Sign Language. But not all of the readers are drag queens. For example a local voice teacher has been invited to read simply because she does a good job of making characters come to life, Crupper said.
Children who participate in the story time start by making a craft. They also sing along to ukulele music.
In addition to the story time, Crupper runs an informal reading program, buying dollar-store toys to give as prizes to children for reading books.
Crupper drew the wrong kind of attention to his cause in early January, when he posted a flyer about his story time at the Chubbuck Starbucks. An anti-gay activist from Middleton saw the poster and began spreading word. An organization led by an outspoken West Virginia pastor, called Warriors for Christ, then took notice of the local reading group and voiced its opposition in a YouTube video. Warriors for Christ filed a 2019 lawsuit to temporarily block another drag queen-led story time at the Lafayette Public Library in Louisiana.
When Andersen learned about the Pocatello reading group, he called the library to confirm the information was accurate before sharing his viewpoints with his blog followers.
"It looks like they're teaching homosexuality as a good and I think that's wrong for several reasons," Andersen said. "The first one is faith — the belief in the Bible and God and what I think the results of those truths are."
Andersen contends the "LGBT crowd" is "anti-liberty," noting the movement often targets businesses that don't share their viewpoints. Though he lives outside of Pocatello, he takes exception with the local library offering its community room for such a purpose. He believes Pocatello residents are forced to financially back a program that's harming children.
"A lot of these things kind of migrate. It could be on my front door next," Andersen said.
Officials with the library emphasize that the room is open to any group and they're not allowed to restrict which ones are allowed access based on an organization's viewpoints.
"We definitely haven't heard any complaints from the public from people who have actually attended," said Trina Bonman, associate director of the library.
Andersen, however, believes public facilities should exercise the right to restrict events that may be immoral — as he perceives Reading Time with the Queens to be. He's confident the library wouldn't allow groups to host events promoting pornography, adultery and fornication, for example.
If his critics have sought to harass the library staff and put an end to Reading Time with the Queens, Crupper takes solace in knowing their strategy has backfired.
"Since this started I have gotten a lot more followers. I have gotten a lot of really positive comments from people," Crupper said. "I think this (opposition) in the long run is going to help build our community for the better."