For Glen Avery, of Soda Springs, writing is an escape. But it has also become an outlet for his poetry to be converted into musical form thanks to his partnership with acclaimed Nashville guitarist, Ned Evett, who was the 2003 winner of the North American Guitar Competition and has toured internationally in over 45 countries.
Together, the duo created and released a 14-song album titled “Future Nostalgia” under the artist name of Long Runner, with Avery being the creative mind behind the lyrics and Evett being the creative hand and ear behind the music and production.
“He puts it in form for music,” Avery said about Evett. “He’s genius. He feels it.”
The album, which was recorded in Nashville, Tennessee, at Castleman Audio, contains a regional track titled “Soda Springs for Christmas.” Avery got the inspiration for the song when he moved to Soda Springs in 1965.
“I bought a house in Soda because I always end up here and I feel close to God here,” Avery, who was born in Pocatello and used to go by the name of Glen Wilson, said. “And within 10 minutes, or sometimes even just five minutes, you can be up in the mountains. So I wrote a poem about it.”
Avery and Evett met through a Leon Russell concert tour in 2015 when Evett opened for Russell. When Avery returned home, he looked Evett up online, messaged him, and the two got on board with creating music together.
“Glen’s lyrics lend themselves to a variety of musical styles I just love,” said Evett. “(These include) soul, reggae, rock and country rock.”
Avery’s lyrics are inspired by his life.
“My life has been a roller coaster of ups and downs over the years and an open book for interpretation,” he said. “But then I would think everyone’s is to a degree.”
Avery’s past includes earning his certificate in auto body work when he was only 17 years old and serving six years in the military as a vehicle technical inspector, during which he got blown off a tank in Germany in 1972 around the time of the Munich Massacre.
He also admits that he did get into trouble with the law back in the 1990s, committing forgery, burglary and receiving a DUI during this time. In 1998, he quit drinking and hasn’t gone back to it for 22 years, but he’s been writing off and on since he was in the sixth grade. In the early 2000s, he picked up a pen to start writing again.
“Writing, music, and my poems are my escape,” he said. “I think some of my writings are about God and how he forgives and loves, some (are) about loss, some (are) about good times (and some are) about when we change our behaviors when others won’t no matter how much we try to make amends.”
He said he has also been trying to write a book since the early 2000s, which will include his poetry at the beginning and ending of each chapter.
Currently, Long Runner plans to do a tour in 2022 to bring their music to not just local areas but also to England, Ireland and Europe, although Evett said they’ll be waiting for COVID-19 to subside before they make formal plans.
For fans and new listeners alike, “Future Nostalgia” will be available through the website bandcamp and is described on the site as both alternative country and rock.