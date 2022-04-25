SODA SPRINGS — Kirk Hansen was serving a church mission in California on the day his big brother was killed by a Vietcong ambush.
In the years since June 20, 1969, when Pfc. Craig Hansen was killed in action, Kirk has visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C., many times, always finding his brother's name and making a pencil etching as a keepsake.
In early May, Kirk will get to search the more than 58,000 names on the massive, black wall and make an etching in honor of Pfc. Craig Hansen from a park in his own home town. The Soda Springs Rotary Club has raised funds to bring a traveling replica of the memorial to City Park in Soda Springs. It will be on public display from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 11 through May 14.
The wall is 200 feet long, built to 80 percent scale. It's made of panels that closely resemble the black granite of the actual wall.
Kirk, who served as Soda Springs mayor from 1986 through 2014, made a large donation to help bring the wall to Caribou County. His son Jordan, who is a major in the Utah Army National Guard, is coming to town for the occasion.
"This is going to be something very, very special for us and the family. ... When you see their names, all of a sudden it's not just a number. They're somebody's son," Kirk said.
The Bullard, Texas, company American Veterans Traveling Tribute will deliver the wall in pieces in a truck. Local law enforcement, fire departments and the Veterans of Foreign Wars will escort the wall as it drives into town and arrives at the park on a Tuesday.
Ben Goode, president of the Soda Springs Rotary Club, said a group of volunteers will assemble the wall on that Wednesday morning. More volunteers will disassemble the wall on the following Sunday.
Goode said organizers are still planning events surrounding the wall's arrival. At 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, an ice cream social for veterans is planned. Local school children will perform music and there will be a speaker, Goode said. A fun run is planned for Saturday; all entry fees will be donated to the local VFW.
An official with American Veterans Traveling Tribute said the company's workers are all veterans or spouses of veterans, and they operate a nonprofit organization devoted to aiding veterans and their causes.
Goode explained Rotary members picked the dates to make certain schools were still in session, thereby accommodating class field trips. He said all of the schools in Caribou and Bear Lake counties are planning field trips to the wall.
Local companies including Bayer, Itafos, Caribou Medical Center and Ireland Bank made donations to help the club raise the $10,000 needed to book the wall.
"The return on investment to me, it's educating our local students. It's honoring veterans. We've got a lot of (veterans) in Caribou County, and not everybody can make it to Washington, D.C., to see their sacrifice," Goode said.
Seeing the actual memorial has always been a somber and humbling experience for Kirk.
"I'm not sure in all candor I've been somewhere quite so quite," Kirk said.
Kirk was four years younger than Pfc. Craig Hansen, who died at 24. Craig was a civil engineering student at Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, when he was drafted into the conflict, unable to obtain an educational deferment. He joined the U.S. Army Infantry and arrived in Vietnam in May 1969. Craig was killed just six weeks later.
Kirk explained his big brother was shot in the chest when his camp was overrun at night by the Vietcong. Craig reportedly told a medic to tend to another soldier who was more badly wounded. Craig was dead when the medic returned. He'd been married for less than two years.
"It's been over 50 something odd years since Craig was killed," Kirk said. "These youngsters here the word 'Vietnam' and they don't, I think, fully comprehend at that young age what happened there."