The Soda Springs Police Department, which has responded to multiple incidents at Tigert Middle School in the past several weeks, sent a statement to frustrated parents following its response to last week’s “unfounded” student threat.
Police Chief Scott Shaw, whose agency was criticized by parents for having been tight-lipped about the most recent incident at the middle school, wrote in the statement that he wishes the public would “stop reinforcing negative behavior” in the school and community by giving more attention to negative behaviors than positive behaviors.
The incident on Nov. 3 involved a student making a threatening statement that police determined was unfounded, according to Soda Springs Joint School District 150 Superintendent Scott Muir.
The local police department sent a brief news release about the incident that contained very little detail about the nature and seriousness of the threat, and Shaw subsequently did not return the Journal’s interview requests.
In a statement Shaw posted to Facebook days after the incident, the police chief appeared to defend his department’s and the school district’s response and unwillingness to provide more specific details about the school threat.
“Today, our children crave attention more than ever. This can manifest itself in a positive or negative way,” he said. “Positive attention, for instance, can come from being a good student, athlete or a member of some other team, club or event. Negative attention can come in the form of acting out verbally or physically. Unfortunately, society is giving more attention to negative behavior than positive behavior.”
Shaw said parents’ attention to these behaviors, which have caused lockdowns at their children’s middle school in recent weeks, could lead “to another child wanting the same attention and validation” and to “an unmentionable tragedy.”
“I know this leads to frustration(s) within the community and the public’s desire to know,” Shaw wrote of parents having a lack of information. “If your child is specifically a target of a threat, the police department and school staff will discuss the matter with you. … However, if there is no specific issue and/or threat, the matter will be handled internally through the school, and we cannot release any information. I firmly believe in these privacy laws as I would not want the police department nor the schools airing any of my ‘dirty laundry.’”
Shaw continued, saying parents “have a right to be concerned for our children’s safety” but asked that “we stop reinforcing negative behavior which could make us all part of a tragedy.”
Shaw ensured parents that their children’s safety is his agency’s top priority.
“Recently the police department has dealt with acts of negative verbal behavior, most of which have been unfounded and started as a ‘rumor’ which resulted in anonymous tips to school administrations and law enforcement,” he said. “When the school and/or police department are notified of a potential problem, we immediately take steps to make sure all our children are safe.”