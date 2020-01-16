The National Weather Service has placed all of East Idaho under winter weather advisories in anticipation of a winter storm that was forecast to arrive late Thursday night and continue through Friday night.
The snow and 50 mph winds from the storm are expected to create hazardous driving conditions throughout the region, the weather service said.
The Idaho Transportation Department has issued its own warning to East Idaho motorists about the storm. The department said the storm is expected to cause road closures in East Idaho and the combination of snow and high winds might result in local conditions too dangerous for snowplows to even operate. The department is urging motorists to refrain from traveling on East Idaho’s roads during the storm if possible.
The weather service said the area of East Idaho hardest hit by the storm will be the mountains south of Soda Springs all the way to the Utah border. This area, which includes Emigration Summit, could receive up to 13 inches of snow late Thursday night through Friday night and whiteout conditions are possible, meaning that driving in this area could be extremely hazardous during the storm.
The storm could dump up to 4 inches of snow on much of the rest of the region including the Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Arimo, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park and Kilgore areas. It’s even possible that up to 8 inches of snow could fall on some of the higher mountains of those areas depending on the severity of the storm.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 2 or 3 inches of snow to the following areas: Holbrook, Albion, Almo, Malta, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Dubois, Arbon, Rockland and Spencer.
The storm’s expected to have the least impact on the Arco, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Declo, Raft River and Oakley areas, all of which are forecast to receive about an inch of snow.
The weather service said the storm will also bring winds of up to 50 mph to East Idaho late Thursday night through Friday night. These winds will cause blowing and drifting snow that will result in hazardous driving conditions throughout the region. People driving in East Idaho during the storm should make sure they have flashlights, blankets, food and water in their vehicles in case of an emergency, the weather service said.
Elsewhere in the state, winter weather advisories regarding the snowstorm are in effect in the central Idaho mountains, including the Stanley, Ketchum, Hailey, Challis, Mackay and Sun Valley areas as well as in parts of south central, southwest and North Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, winter weather advisories and/or winter storm warnings have been declared in Nevada, Washington state, Oregon, Montana, Wyoming and Utah because of the snowstorm.