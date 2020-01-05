East Idaho is receiving a fresh coat of snow due to a Pacific storm that's rolling through the region.
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert warning the public about the storm that arrived in East Idaho on Sunday morning and is expected to continue through Sunday night. Snow showers could possibly continue in East Idaho's higher elevations on Monday morning and afternoon.
The storm is forecast to bring up to 3 inches of snow to the following areas: Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn, Paul, Oakley, Albion, Almo, Malta, Declo, Raft River, Rockland, Arbon, Holbrook, Inkom, McCammon, Arimo, Downey, Swanlake, Lava Hot Springs, Grace, Bancroft, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Island Park and Kilgore.
The following areas could receive up to 6 inches of snow from the storm: Malad, Preston, Weston, Dayton, Thatcher, Franklin, Emigration Summit, St. Charles, Montpelier, Georgetown, Paris, Wayan, Swan Valley, Palisades, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia and Driggs. The weather service said it's even possible some of those areas could receive more than 6 inches of snow if the storm is more severe than expected.
Motorists should expect snow-covered roads and limited visibility in East Idaho during the storm. The weather service is urging people to drive carefully and to make sure their vehicles' headlights are on.
Elsewhere in the state, North Idaho is under a winter weather advisory calling for over a foot of snow from the storm.
Winter weather warnings and/or alerts are also in effect in Oregon, Washington state, Wyoming and Utah.