POCATELLO — A snowplow fire partially blocked Interstate 15 southbound just south of Pocatello for about an hour on Saturday.
The snowplow caught fire while traveling southbound on Interstate 15 around 4:25 p.m.
The flames quickly engulfed most of the vehicle, causing state police to temporarily shut down one of Interstate 15's southbound lanes.
There were no injuries.
Inkom and Pocatello Valley firefighters responded and extinguished the burning vehicle.
Authorities haven't yet identified the snowplow's driver or said what might have caused the vehicle to ignite.
