Brandon Cook, 37, Shelley, sustained multiple injuries to his legs and hips Saturday while snowmobiling in the mountains surrounding Birch Creek on Saturday Feb. 15.
Cook lost control of his machine as he descended a hill at a high rate of speed and hit a tree. The snowmobile was demolished, stated Franklin County Sheriff David Fryar.
Two Franklin County Search and Rescue teams responded to the accident, as well as deputies from the Sheriff’s department. They determined that Cook had a compound fracture of his left leg and was showing signs of shock. Concerned about spinal injuries, Search and Rescue used a full-body vacuum mattress to take him off the mountain.
He was taken to Franklin County Medical Center for treatment.