A 28-year-old man was found dead after being buried by an avalanche on Wednesday on Taylor Mountain near Teton Pass along the Idaho-Wyoming border.
Trace Carrillo's body was recovered around 11 a.m. Thursday by emergency responders after a rescue dog identified his location.
Carrillo, of Jackson, Wyoming, and another individual were snowboarding on Taylor Mountain when the avalanche struck on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.
The other individual lost sight of Carrillo after the avalanche occurred and reported the incident to authorities.
Dozens of emergency responders with rescue dogs attempted to locate Carrillo on Wednesday afternoon and evening and resumed the search on Thursday morning.
Carrillo is originally from Las Cruces, New Mexico, and had moved to Jackson to work at the resorts there as well as for the U.S. Forest Service, his family said.
An autopsy will be performed on Carrillo to confirm his cause of death, authorities said.