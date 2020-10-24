East Idaho can expect snow and record cold temperatures for the remainder of the weekend.
The National Weather Service said up to 4 inches of snow could fall on Ashton, Driggs, Victor, Tetonia, Island Park, Palisades, Swan Valley and other East Idaho mountain areas on Saturday evening while up to an inch of snow could fall Saturday evening on lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Malad, Preston, Burley, Rigby and Rexburg.
Anyone driving on East Idaho's roads on Saturday evening should expect slick and potentially hazardous conditions due to the snow. East Idaho's lower elevations will likely see rain mixed in with the snow on Saturday evening.
The weather service has issued winter weather advisories, special weather alerts and a wind advisory calling for gusts of over 25 mph for East Idaho in anticipation of the wintry weather.
Saturday night's precipitation will usher in extremely cold overnight temperatures in East Idaho that the National Weather Service believes will shatter records.
On Sunday morning the mercury is expected to plummet to 16 degrees in Pocatello, coming close to breaking the city's Oct. 25 record low of 15 degrees set in 1997.
Idaho Falls is expected to have a Sunday morning low of 13 degrees, which will break that city's Oct. 25 record low of 17 degrees set in 2003, the weather service said.
Burley is expected to have a Sunday morning low of 18 degrees, which will tie its Oct. 25 record low set in 1929.
The mercury is forecast to drop to 10 degrees in Rexburg on Sunday morning. The previous coldest Oct. 25 temperature ever officially recorded in that city was 16 degrees in 2003.
Monday morning will be even colder in East Idaho with Pocatello forecast to drop to the 9 degree mark, cold enough to break the Gate City's Oct. 26 record low of 13 degrees set in 2012, the weather service said.
Conditions will be even more frigid in Idaho Falls, which is forecast to have a low of 4 degrees on Monday morning. That will shatter Idaho Falls' record low of 17 degrees for Oct. 26 set in 2011.
Burley is also expected to shatter its Oct. 26 record low of 16 degrees set in 1929 with a forecast Monday morning low of 10 degrees.
Monday morning temps in Rexburg are forecast to dip to the 1 degree mark. The previous lowest temperature ever officially recorded in Rexburg on Oct. 26 was 19 degrees in 2006.
The weather service said Challis and Stanley are also forecast to set new record low temps on Sunday and Monday mornings.
Daytime highs on Sunday and Monday in East Idaho are expected to be in the 20s and low 30s, which the weather service said will obviously be unseasonably cold but likely won't break any maximum daily temperature records.
Temperatures will warm throughout East Idaho for the remainder of the week starting on Tuesday.
Elsewhere in Idaho, winter weather advisories calling for snow are in effect in Lemhi County, including Salmon, as well as on the western side of the state in the Orofino, Riggins and Grangeville areas.
Outside of Idaho, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect in Wyoming and Montana and hazardous weather alerts calling for snow have been issued in Utah.
