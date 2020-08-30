A rare blast of winter in August is expected to hit the central Idaho mountains starting Monday morning.
The National Weather Service says up to 2 inches of snow could fall on elevations of 8,000 feet and higher in the central Idaho mountains from 6 a.m. until mid-afternoon on Monday.
The weather service says anyone planning to be in the higher elevations during those times should make sure to be prepared for winter weather. The weather service has not yet issued any winter weather warnings regarding the expected snowfall.
The snow is being made possible by expected Monday lows in the high 20s and low 30s in the central Idaho mountains, a region that includes the cities of Sun Valley, Ketchum, Challis, Stanley and Salmon.
The weather service said it is a bit unusual to have snow in August in the central Idaho mountains.
There's also a chance of rain in the central Idaho mountains as well as in East Idaho on Monday, the weather service said.
Temps Sunday night through Monday morning in East Idaho are forecast to be in the 40s but will likely drop into the 30s Monday night through Tuesday morning, making overnight frost a definite possibility.
The weather service said it might issue a frost advisory for East Idaho if the forecast holds.
