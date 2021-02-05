The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory and special weather alert for much of East Idaho.
Winter Weather Advisory
A winter weather advisory will remain in effect until 11 p.m. this evening for the cities of Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, Victor, Ashton, Tetonia, Driggs, Island Park, and Kilgore.
The forecast includes snow and pockets of blowing snow, snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches at lower elevations, and 5 to 12 inches in the mountains. Along with winds gusting 30 to 40 mph at times.
Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Special Weather Alert
Light snow is expected to start this afternoon and will continue early this evening for cities including Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Malad, Preston, Thatcher, St. Charles, Montpelier, and Georgetown.
The chance of moderate snow will start by mid to late morning. Lower elevations will get 1 to 3 inches. Pass areas like Malad and Fish Creek Summit will get 3 to 5 inches. The Portneuf Range, including Pebble, will get around 5 to 9 inches of snow. Additionally, look for blowing and drifting snow because of wind gusts up to 30 mph, especially for higher elevations.
Idaho Falls, Rexburg, and St. Anthony are also expected to receive some snow today.
Snow has started and will continue off and on through early this afternoon. Expect 1 to 3 inches. Additionally, look for blowing and drifting snow because of wind gusts up to 30 mph, especially by late morning to early afternoon.
Use caution while driving. Roads will be hazardous due to slick conditions and low visibility at times.