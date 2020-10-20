Eastern Idaho could see some snow this weekend.
Officials with the National Weather Service forecast office in Pocatello say the season’s first significant winter storm could hit the area on Saturday.
“It’s that time of year (when) we start seeing systems move in from the northwest,” meteorologist John Hinsberger said.
There is still some uncertainty in the forecast since the expected storm is several days away. But as of Tuesday, Hinsberger was predicting a half inch of snow in the Pocatello area and 1 to 2 inches in the benches.
He expected even more snowfall in the higher elevations.
Idaho Falls could get 1.5 inches of snow, Hinsberger said, while Rexburg could see 2 to 3 inches. Island Park, which is expected to get snow between Friday night and Sunday morning, could see an accumulation of 7 to 8 inches.
Hinsberger encourages people to monitor weather forecasts in the days ahead and start preparing now for winter driving conditions.
“Drive slowly on snow-covered roads,” he said.
A post on the US National Weather Service Pocatello Idaho Facebook page said snow showers could develop near the Montana and Wyoming borders on Wednesday night, which could cause some slick spots.
“This will just be a preview of more widespread snowfall expected late Friday into Saturday,” the post stated.
Weather officials in Montana have issued a winter weather advisory for the Bitterroot/Sapphire Mountains that’s in effect Wednesday night through Thursday morning. They said 4 to 8 inches of snow could fall near Lolo Pass and up to an inch elsewhere.
Montana weather officials also issued a winter storm watch for the Absaroka/Beartooth Mountains and Crazy Mountains that’s in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon. They said 10 to 20 inches of snow was possible in those areas.
While there weren’t any snow-related warnings in effect for Eastern Idaho on Tuesday, there was a wind advisory.
Weather officials in Pocatello were predicting winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour between noon and 9 p.m. on Wednesday.
“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” according to the wind advisory.
The wind advisory was for Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon National Monument, Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Heyburn and Oakley.