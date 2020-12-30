Light snow will overspread the central Idaho mountains, Island Park area, northern Snake Plain and eastern highlands Wednesday afternoon and early Wednesday evening before diminishing.
One to two inches of snow is possible with this first wave over the high terrain areas and over the northern Snake Plain from Rexburg north to the Montana border. Amounts should be less than one inch elsewhere.
A second wave of somewhat heavier snow will move into the central Idaho mountains Wednesday night and overspread the rest of east Idaho early Thursday morning, with the heaviest snow expected across the southern Snake Plain and eastern highlands.
Snowfall amounts with this second system will range from a trace across the Arco Desert to 1-2 inches for the southern Snake Plain and eastern highlands.
Difficult travel conditions will be possible at times from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday.