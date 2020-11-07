What could turn out to be the most widespread blast of winter to hit East Idaho so far this season is expected to begin dropping snow on the region Saturday evening.
The wintry weather is forecast to continue through Sunday evening in East Idaho, with mountain areas such as Island Park, Spencer, Victor, Dubois and Emigration Summit expected to receive 3 to 8 inches of snow. Mountain passes in those areas could receive even more snow.
The rest of East Idaho is forecast to receive anywhere from a half-inch of snow to 5 inches Saturday evening through Sunday evening. Lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Blackfoot and Rexburg are more likely to get a smaller amount of snow — 2 inches or less — while higher elevation areas such as Ashton, Driggs, Palisades, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs and Montpelier are more likely to receive 3 to 5 inches.
The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts and winter weather advisories for East Idaho alerting the public about the incoming winter weather and the potentially hazardous driving conditions it will create Saturday evening through Sunday evening.
Rain will also fall during the storm, especially in East Idaho's lower elevation areas, and high winds will create blowing snow that could reduce visibility.
Elsewhere in the state, the central Idaho mountains including Challis, Salmon, Ketchum, Sun Valley and Stanley are under a winter weather advisory calling for snow. Winter weather advisories are also in effect in parts of southwest and northern Idaho.
Outside of Idaho, blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect throughout Montana while winter weather advisories are in effect in Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington state.
