East Idaho is forecast to receive a blast of winter in late May on Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service said it's a little unusual for East Idaho to receive snow this time of year, adding that accumulations from the low pressure system moving through the region are expected to mostly be light.
The weather service said East Idaho's higher elevations will likely receive around an inch of snow on Saturday morning with the exception being the Island Park area, which could receive up to 3 inches.
Lower elevation areas such as Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon and Rexburg are expected to receive a rain-snow mix on Saturday morning with snow accumulations of less than an inch.
Rain is in the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening throughout East Idaho and Saturday's temperatures will make conditions feel more like fall than spring.
Saturday's morning lows in East Idaho are expected to be in the mid-30s while daytime highs will likely be in the low to mid-50s.
The incoming wintry weather has not triggered any weather warnings or advisories in Idaho but winter weather advisories and/or hazardous weather alerts have been issued in Montana, Wyoming, Utah and Nevada because of the expected snowfall.
Anyone driving in East Idaho on Saturday should expect slick conditions and use caution.