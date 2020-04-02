A band of light to moderate snow overnight has produced some light snowfall accumulations across portions of the Snake Plain this morning.
Snowfall amounts are generally expected to be around an inch or less but with temperatures below freezing this morning, untreated surfaces will likely be slick causing hazardous driving conditions.
Areas impacted include the cities of Idaho Falls, Rexburg, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls, Shelley, Fort Hall, Inkom, McCammon, Downey, and Lava Hot Springs.
Be sure to slow down if out traveling this morning.