The National Weather Service has issued special weather alerts for East Idaho warning the public about the snow falling Wednesday morning and the resulting hazardous driving conditions.
The snow is forecast to keep falling on East Idaho throughout the day and to continue into Wednesday night.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, multiple snow-related wrecks had already been reported on East Idaho's roads.
The Interstate 15 and Interstate 86 corridors are especially slick and anyone driving anywhere in East Idaho on Wednesday should use caution.
The American Falls, Aberdeen, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Inkom, Fort Hall, Blackfoot, McCammon, Arimo, Lava Hot Springs, Burley and Rupert areas could receive an inch or less of snow Wednesday while the Idaho Falls, Ammon, St. Anthony, Rexburg and Rigby areas could receive up to 2 inches of snow.
East Idaho's higher elevations are forecast to receive the most snow on Wednesday with 2 to 5 inches expected in mountain areas such as Island Park, Palisades, Driggs and Victor. The Ashton area could receive up to 3 inches of snow on Wednesday while Pine Creek Pass could receive up to 6 inches of snow.
The weather service said blowing snow is also going to be a problem on Wednesday, reducing visibility for motorists.
"Slow down if you are traveling this morning; you may not be able to see the driver ahead of you," the weather service said on Wednesday morning.