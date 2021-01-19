Members of a local nuclear watchdog organization will display a banner in Caldwell Park Friday morning to commemorate the implementation of a treaty several nations signed to ban nuclear weapons.
Members of the Snake River Alliance called the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons, which takes effect for participants at midnight on Friday, a "historic day for nuclear weapons."
The General Assembly of the United Nations convened in 2017 to negotiate a binding prohibition on nuclear weapons. The treaty was approved by a vote of 122-1 with one country abstaining, according to a UN news release. The United States has not ratified the treaty.
"But that does not mean we will not be feeling the moral force of the treaty," Theresa Kaufmann, with Snake River Alliance, said in a press release. "All nuclear weapon, including the 3,900 in the U.S. stockpile, have been declared unlawful by the international community."
Similar celebrations by nuclear watchdog organizations will be hosted throughout the country on Friday. Kauffman said in the press release letters will be delivered to members of Congress and church bells will also ring.